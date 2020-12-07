Sumter Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are asking the public for help in locating the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to reports, around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 12, an unknown vehicle traveling west on US Hwy 378 (Robert E Graham Parkway), near US 15, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries due to the collision.
Police are searching for a 2001 – 2006 silver GMC Yukon or Sierra Pickup Truck. The vehicle left the scene traveling east on US-378. The vehicle should have damage to the grill area and the “GMC” logo from the grill is missing.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621, or you can call Sumter Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).