Sumter Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Truck strikes, kills pedestrian on Hwy 378 early Sunday morning
Credit: Branson Sparks

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are asking the public for help in locating the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to reports, around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 12, an unknown vehicle traveling west on US Hwy 378 (Robert E Graham Parkway), near US 15, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries due to the collision.

Police are searching for a 2001 – 2006 silver GMC Yukon or Sierra Pickup Truck.  The vehicle left the scene traveling east on US-378.  The vehicle should have damage to the grill area and the “GMC” logo from the grill is missing.

Credit: Sumter Police

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621, or you can call Sumter Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).