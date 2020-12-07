Sumter Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Truck strikes, kills pedestrian on Hwy 378 early Sunday morning

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are asking the public for help in locating the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to reports, around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 12, an unknown vehicle traveling west on US Hwy 378 (Robert E Graham Parkway), near US 15, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries due to the collision.

Police are searching for a 2001 – 2006 silver GMC Yukon or Sierra Pickup Truck. The vehicle left the scene traveling east on US-378. The vehicle should have damage to the grill area and the “GMC” logo from the grill is missing.