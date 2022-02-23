Police say Sumter suspect killed man, shot near child outside gas station

Justice Dymel Peoples, 23, is wanted in the shooting that left one dead and one injured at Broad Street gas station in Sumter, South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help in locating a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and one injured in the parking lot of the Circle K at the intersection of Broad Street and Alice Drive.

Justice Dymel Peoples, 23, is considered by police as armed and dangerous after the incident that happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Police say Peoples got a ride to the service station to meet with one of the victims before an argument broke out and shots were fired.

Responding Sumter Police officers found 21-year-old Tyrell Javon Scarborough dead at the scene, and a 20-year-old woman injured by gunfire. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

A young child, considered a witness, was also fired on but was not injured.