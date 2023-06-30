Sumter Police still need help finding missing woman and her 2-year-old son

Twenty-year-old Sophia Vandam and her 2-year-old son Matayo have been missing since June 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — It’s been six days since anyone saw a Sumter woman and a 2-year-old - and details surrounding the investigation remain limited.

Twenty-year-old Sophia Vandam and her son Matayo were last seen Saturday, June 24, in Beaufort. But investigators found her car at their Sumter home.

An incident report from the Sumter Police Department states that, on June 28, law enforcement went to a home on Wilson Street for a welfare check.

Officers spoke with Sophia’s mother, who told them she had not seen or heard from her daughter in several days.

Her car, however, was at that Sumter home. News19 crews drove by on Friday, and it was not there. Sumter Police said it’s in their custody.

One neighbor who lives near the home said the Vandams were quiet and kept to themselves. The mother regularly mowed the lawn while the 2-year-old ran back and forth on the front porch.

Police said it’s unclear where they might have gone or if they are riding with someone or walking.