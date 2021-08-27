Sumter Police seeking missing teens

Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their Crosswell Drive home around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 27

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing teens.

Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, are reported to have left their home on Crosswell Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 27.

Dupuis is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 lbs. and has long blonde hair. She wears glasses and may be wearing a back brace.

Gallagher is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 lbs. and has medium length blonde hair.