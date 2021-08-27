Sumter Police seeking missing teens

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing teens.
Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, are reported to have left their home on Crosswell Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 27.
Dupuis is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 lbs. and has long blonde hair. She wears glasses and may be wearing a back brace.
Gallagher is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 lbs. and has medium length blonde hair.
If you know the whereabouts of Dupuis and Gallagher, you are asked to contact Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or dial 911.