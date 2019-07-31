SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department has set up a hotline for Spanish speaking residents who may have information or concerns about recent armed robbery and attempted armed robbery cases in the city.

According to law enforcement, these incidents appear to have targeted men in the Hispanic community.

One incident led to the shooting deaths of two men Thursday outside of a home on Bowman Drive.

Earlier in the week, police responded to two separate armed robbery calls of a resident in the Hannah Street area.

Police think the three incidents are not random and could be the result of a group or groups of individuals targeting Hispanic males. Teletor and Chun were from Guatemala.

The Sumter Police Department is helping the family coordinate funding for their funeral arrangements through the S.C. Department of Crime Victim Compensation.

Spanish-speaking residents can call (803) 305-7469 to talk with a Sumter Police Department officer.

Anyone with information also can call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Non-English speakers will be switched to a call center for assistance.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices. A Spanish language option is available.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest.

La Policía de Sumter establece línea directa en español

El Departamento de Policía de Sumter ha establecido una línea directa para los residentes que hablan español. Residentes que tinen información o preguntas sobre el robo a mano armada reciente y los casos de intento de robo a mano armada en la ciudad.

Según la policía, estos incidentes parecen haberse dirigido a hombres de la comunidad hispana.

Residentes pueden llamar (803) 305-7469 para hablar con un oficial del Departamento de Policía de Sumter.

Si tienes informacion tambien puedes llamar a Crime Stoppers a 1-888-CRIME-SC. Si no hablas Ingles, se lo cambiará a un centro de atención telefónica para recibir asistencia.

Se ofrece una recompensa de hasta $5,000 por información que puede conducir a un arresto.