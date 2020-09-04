SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on charges of violating a court order of protection, stalking and first degree burglary for incidents that happened during March 2020 involving two victims.

According to the arrest warrant, Jason Legrant Gainey, 48, of Sumter, violated a court order of protection by contacting the first victim and by having a family member leave a note for the victim while in violation of a valid order of protection.

As to the second victim, between March 2 and March 31, Gainey allegedly sat across the road from the second victim’s house on Kolb Road and made threatening phone calls to the victim. Also during this time frame, more than once, he looked through the windows of the house and banged on the doors.

On the night of March 30, Gainey entered the Kolb Road residence.

A warrant was issued for Gainey's arrest on April 1 and he was taken into custody on April 3, 2020.