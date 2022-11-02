Argument over veterinarian bill leads to shooting in Sumter County, deputies say

Shots fired after dog owner abandoned pet, refused to pay vet bill

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.

The dog owner showed up at the homeowner's residence unannounced, with some of his friends. During the ensuing argument, one of the dog owner's friends, identified as Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens, pulled a gun and threatened to steal another dog instead of paying the vet bill.

According to reports, the homeowner then grabbed his own gun for protection and Pickens began shooting. The homeowner's residence was hit by gunfire. There were people in the home and children outside in the yard at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Pickens fled the scene but was located behind a nearby Dollar General and arrested by deputies.