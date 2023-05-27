x
One shot in Sumter County on Friday night; sheriff's office investigating

Details are still limited but the victim was taken to the hospital, authorities say.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one person to an area hospital.

Details are still limited but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the shooting happened on Montana Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital. That person's condition, information regarding a suspect and a possible motive were not publicly available at the time.

Officials said that investigators are still gathering details regarding the case and expect to have additional information at a later time.

