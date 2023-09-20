One man dead, another injured in Sumter shooting

Paul Shereshaw, 42, of Charlotte, was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he died a short time later, according to police.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Sumter on Tuesday.

Police say they received a shots fired call at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy near the area then found a man who had been shot in the roadway on Brand Street.

As officers were investigating, police say another man, 26, of Sumter, came to the hospital with a gunshot wound. An initial investigation indicates that man was standing nearby when the shots were fired and was struck. He is expected to recover, according to police.

An unoccupied car in the area also was struck by gunfire.

An autopsy of Shereshaw is scheduled an autopsy for this week.

An investigation by the Sumter Police Department is continuing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have seen or heard anything in the Brand Street area at about the time of the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.