3 dead in Sumter shooting, police investigating

Father, two adult sons shot, killed Saturday, Nov. 14

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a man and his two adult sons dead Saturday, Nov. 14.

Sumter County Coroner's Office identified Raymond Davis, 61, Randy Davis, 36, and Marcus Davis, 32, as the victims of the shooting at 1008 Marilyn Avenue in Sumter. The three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week.