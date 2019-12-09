SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Robney Drive area of the city.

Police responded to a shots fired call just before 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Robney Drive. One person was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.

According to law enforcement, the suspects involved fled in a silver four-door Chevrolet sedan toward Oswego Road.

Two individuals at the scene when officers arrived were also at the scene of a gang-related shooting early Sunday morning at the Hop In (Sunoco) convenience store on Broad Street.

Officials at nearby Crosswell Drive Elementary School were contacted because of the incident and officers made sure the dismissal of students was safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.