Sumter County Sheriff seeks help in finding runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Adolfo Gomez, 16, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, when he left his home in Ideal Mobile Home Park at 55 Ideal Circle in Sumter, South Carolina.

Gomez is described as being 5'4" tall, weighing 186 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. He as last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and carrying two book bags.

He may have gotten a ride with someone driving a black SUV, and may be with his girlfriend in Darlington.