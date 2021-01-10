Teen wanted for killing Sumter man in January, police say

The killing took place back on January 10, 2021

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department have identified a suspect in a shooting incident that left one man dead in January 2021.

A warrant for the arrest of Nehemia Rashaun Amos, 17, was issued Tuesday, June 22. Amos is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of Kayaun Mytrell Daniels, 21, of Sumter.

According to the police report, officers responding to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. on January 10 found Daniels in a vehicle that had crashed on Bultman Drive, near Walton Street. The car had been struck by gunfire.

Daniels was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where he later died.

Police say a second suspect, Jordan Deandre Dennis, 21, of Sumter, was taken into custody Saturday, June 19, and charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and other related charges.

Amos is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair that is in a twist hairstyle. He was reported as a runaway from his East College Street residence in February and is known to frequent different neighborhoods and apartment complexes in the city.