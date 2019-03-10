SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify three suspects who were recorded breaking into a business in the 1100 block of Pocalla Road.

The robbery happened after midnight on Tuesday, October 1.

The subjects left the building as the business owner arrived on scene after he was notified that the alarm system had been activated.

Approximately $750 in damage was caused to the building when a brick was thrown through the front glass door and about $3,000 in stereo equipment was taken from the store.

The subjects’ faces were covered during the incident but anyone with information about these suspects or the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2007 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Information can also be submitted electronically by going to www.p3tips.com.