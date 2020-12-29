x
Crime

18-year-old reported missing in Sumter, doesn't have his medication

Jackson Garcia was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 26
Credit: Sumter Police

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager. 

Jackson Garcia, 18, was reportedly last seen on Saturday, Dec. 26, at a relative’s home on Ithica Drive. He was wearing light gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a dark colored jacket. He is described as being 5' 11" and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jackson does have a history of mental illness and is not on medication at this time. 

If you see Jackson Garcia, please call: 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

    

