18-year-old reported missing in Sumter, doesn't have his medication

Jackson Garcia was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 26

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Jackson Garcia, 18, was reportedly last seen on Saturday, Dec. 26, at a relative’s home on Ithica Drive. He was wearing light gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a dark colored jacket. He is described as being 5' 11" and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jackson does have a history of mental illness and is not on medication at this time.