Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House

The suspect later arrived at the same hospital police were at to check on a victim.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot.

Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.

Sumter Police said the incident began around 3 a.m. when, according to witnesses, a woman later identified as Gray got into a dispute with a security guard at the Waffle House located at 1350 Broad Street.

Police said that Gray then got into a minivan and attempted to hit the guard but instead struck an occupied vehicle. Other vehicles were also apparently damaged before Gray left the scene. One person in the incident was treated at the hospital and later released.

Gray was also treated upon arrival and then taken into custody on charges of not only attempted murder but also assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The vehicle police say she was driving was also found in an unspecified wooded area in Sumter County.