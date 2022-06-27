Sumter woman arrested on charges of mailing drugs to inmates at SC corrections facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 62-year-old Sumter woman has been arrested and charged on 19 counts related to a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Institute in Dorchester County.
Lisa D. Avins faces 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, and one count each of criminal conspiracy and possession of methamphetamines.
Avins allegedly sent meth, suboxone, and tobacco to various inmates at Lieber through the US Postal Service (USPS), with instructions to give the drugs to an inmate who is connected to Avins.