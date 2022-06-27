Sumter woman arrested on charges of mailing drugs to inmates at SC corrections facility

62-year-old mailed methamphetamines, other contraband to various inmates at Lieber Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 62-year-old Sumter woman has been arrested and charged on 19 counts related to a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Institute in Dorchester County.

Lisa D. Avins faces 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, and one count each of criminal conspiracy and possession of methamphetamines.