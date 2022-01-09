Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence

Kameron Wolfe is facing two counts of attempted murder and gun charges after August 30 incident

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back.

According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The victim had returned to her residence after informing the suspect, Kameron Wolfe, that he was firing his gun in the direction of her home and he needed to cease shooting. Wolfe, who was at a relative's residence on South Saint Paul Church Road, continued to fire his personal rifle on the rear of the property.

A witness told SCSO that after the victim returned home, several more shots were fired from Wolfe's direction and a bullet struck the victim and causing a life-threatening injury.

Deputies executed a search warrant and Wolfe's firearm was confiscated and he was taken into custody at Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center. Wolfe has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm at/or into a Dwelling and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition.