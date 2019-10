SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a little girl.

Officers charged 32-year-old Quindra Flournoy with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first-degree, victim under the age of 11.

Warrants say Flournoy caused internal injury to the toddler's genitals that required surgery.

Bond has been denied for Flournoy.