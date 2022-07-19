x
Crime

Sumter mother shot while walking with her baby in stroller

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning according to deputies
Credit: Branson Sparks

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter deputies are searching for the person who shot a mother walking down a street with her baby in a stroller in broad daylight on Tuesday.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff Sheriff's Office, the woman was walking along Rye Street when she was shot. She was found around 11:30 a.m. by deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with EMS personnel, lying in the roadway.

Investigators determined she'd been shot several times. 

The female victim, whose identity has not been released at this time, was rushed to a local hospital where she remains. The child, who was not shot, was safely placed with another family member.

Officers say they've had limited information but some witnesses provided information on a vehicle related to this shooting.

“None of us can fathom the evil that it takes for someone to intentionally point a gun at and shoot another person, but in this case, there was an infant child in the middle," said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. "Whoever this monster is, I want that person in custody now! Oftentimes, we ask the community to share anything they believe to be important. In this case, I am begging the community, please help us find this person.”

 

