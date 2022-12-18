One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar.

According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.

Deputies arrived to find the victim outside the bar with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was taken to an area hospital by emergency medical services.

The department hasn't released the name of the victim or publicly identified a suspect or motive in the case. However, in a statement, the department said this appears to have been an isolated incident that presents no threat to the community.