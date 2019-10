LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) is looking for suspects in connection with stealing items from people's cars in Seven Oaks.

A video from LCSD shows the suspects opening and rummaging through vehicles on October 11 around 5 a.m.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you can anonymously report it to Crime Stoppers here or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.