Aiken murder suspect turns up in Columbia-area hospital

One person was caught days later but the search for Wise continued until now.

AIKEN, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection with a murder in August of 2021 has been found and will likely be in police custody - once he is released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that a man wanted in an Aiken murder had ended up at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the foot.

While details of his shooting are limited at this time, Aiken Police confirmed to News19 that the person in question was Antonio Jerome Wise, who was 18 at the time warrants were first issued for his arrest.

Aiken Police said Wise is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 18, 2021. Aiken Police said they were called to the area of Aldrich Street and Schroder Avenue where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene but ultimately died from his injuries.

In connection with the shooting, Edgefield County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 19-year-old Dontell Daniel Harling of Aiken just days later. Harling was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. However, the search for a second suspect, identified as Wise, continued.