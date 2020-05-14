COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary and vandalism that happened on May 10.

According to RCSD, on May 10, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., a Richland County Deputy responded a burglary and vandalism of property at Earth Works and Power Equipment on Monticello Road.

According to the report, the owner of the business said an unknown suspect kicked in the back door, stole equipment, and vandalized his business.



Anyone who can identify the suspect in the video or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.