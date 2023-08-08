Suspect arrested in theft of sheriff department's SUV

A little before 8 p.m. the Lexington County Sheriff's Department found the vehicle and contacted the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the suspect accused of stealing one of their SUV's has been captured.

At approximately 7:45 pm today, Lexington County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Piney Grove (Lexington Co.). They found the SUV and notified the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Units from RCSD and Lexington began to circulate the area for the suspect.

Law enforcement said a tip from a citizen led to the arrest.

A Richland County K-9 unit spotted De'Anthony M. Jones, 26, walking down the road and they were able to make the arrest without incident.

On Saturday, August 5, deputies suspect Jones entered a secure RCSD training facility and stole a sheriff's department SUV.

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Ford Expedition marked with law enforcement decals and has lights, sirens, and a police radio.

To get the vehicle, the suspect rammed the facility gate with another vehicle before stealing the Expedition.

The keys were in the vehicle.

Deputies say that Jones still had the key to the SUV in his pocket. The body armor was located in the vehicle.