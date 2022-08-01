Suspect accused of shooting man who died driving to hospital turns himself in

Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor turned himself in on Friday, police said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Weeks after a shooting that left one man dead, the person accused of the crime is facing a murder charge after turning himself in.

According to Columbia Police, officers were called to 3301 Harden Street after an injured man drove himself to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Staff found the man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Despite life-saving efforts, the man, later identified as 37-year-old Willis Laverne Weary, died.

Investigators later determined that the actual shooting likely occurred in the area of Farrow Road and Highway 277. They also determined that another man, Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor, was a suspect in his death.

Police soon issued a warning to the public that they and the U.S. Marshals were searching for Doctor, who they described as armed and dangerous.

That search came to an end on Friday when, according to police, Doctor turned himself in. He now faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.