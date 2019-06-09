SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Gable.

The robbery happened in the 7800 block of Myrtle Beach Highway in Gable after 11 p.m. on August 26.

According to the clerk, the man walked into the store and demanded money, he had a shotgun and was wearing a mask.

The robbery was caught on camera. The subject reached over the counter, grabbed the cash register and left the store. The subject also had a bandage on his right arm and was seen leaving the area in a white, newer model Nissan Altima.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who knows the identity of the subject or who has information about this incident is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.