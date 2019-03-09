COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man accused of injuring a police officer during a traffic stop last week is in jail.

Sir Brandon Legette, 29, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a stolen pistol, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle without insurance, use of another vehicle’s license plate, burglary, and larceny.

At a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge set Legette’s bond at $250,000.

Legette was released from a local hospital Monday afternoon after suffering from a gunshot wound to the head during an incident on Saturday, August 24, at 1013 Broad River Road.

According to law enforcement, before 3 a.m. on August 24, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge SUV at the Food Lion parking lot located at 1013 Broad River Road.

After a check of the driver’s name and vehicle information, officers confirmed that Legette was driving under suspension and had two outstanding CPD warrants from an August burglary. The driver was Sir Brandon Legette, 29.

According to CPD, Legette ignored repeated commands from the officers to get out of the vehicle. When the officer tried to remove Legette from the vehicle, the suspect is accused of driving off with the officer partially inside of the vehicle.

The officer was dragged several hundred feet around the parking lot, while attempting to get Legette to stop the vehicle.

Moments later, the vehicle drove down an embankment at the back of the store, with the officer still struggling with Legette. During the struggle, the officer fired his weapon striking Legette in the head causing a serious injury.

The officer received non-life threatening injuries, was treated at a local hospital and released.

Also at the time of this incident, Legette was on bond for an unrelated 2018 charge.

Legette is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The involved officer will remain on administrative duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

SLED is conducting the officer involved shooting investigation. CPD is conducting a concurrent criminal investigation of potential crimes committed by Legette during the traffic stop. CPD’s Office of Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Unit will also complete an administrative review of the incident.