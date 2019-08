SUMTER, S.C. —

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that ended with someone being shot.

Raquan Shakeel Woods, 22, was charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to warrants, Woods cooperated as the driver for two male minor co-defendants, ages 15 and 16-years-old, in the robbery of the victim. The victim was shot by one of the minor co-defendants and illegal drugs were taken during the robbery.