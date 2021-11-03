x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested, charged with killing teen in northeast Richland county

The shooting happened Monday, November 1
File

COLUMBIA, S.C. —  

A man has been arrested for the murder of a teenager in northeast Columbia according to Richland Deputies. 

On Nov. 1 around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Old Percival Rd. 

When they arrived they located a 17 year-old male who had been shot.  

RELATED: Brief lockdown ends for 4 Richland District Two schools after off-campus shooting

Reports that a man approached the victim near the playground within the mobile home park and fired at him. Deputies found the victim in that area and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RELATED: Teen shot to death in northeast Richland County

Henry Sanchez, 18, was arrested without incident at his home, also located on  Old Percival Rd, last night Nov. 2.

Still no word as to what led to the shooting. 

 

In Other News

Pedestrian killed along Broad River road