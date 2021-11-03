Suspect arrested, charged with killing teen in northeast Richland county

The shooting happened Monday, November 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

A man has been arrested for the murder of a teenager in northeast Columbia according to Richland Deputies.

On Nov. 1 around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Old Percival Rd.

When they arrived they located a 17 year-old male who had been shot.

Reports that a man approached the victim near the playground within the mobile home park and fired at him. Deputies found the victim in that area and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Henry Sanchez, 18, was arrested without incident at his home, also located on Old Percival Rd, last night Nov. 2.