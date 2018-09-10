Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Columbia's Five Points over the weekend.

Rodriguez Kenatvious Marshall, 19, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers say around 2 a.m. on October 6, a group of men tried to enter the Thirsty Parrot on Harden Street. They were then approached by bar employees.

One of the employees and the men then got into a fight in the doorway. During the struggle, officers say Marshall, who was in the crowd, pulled out a gun and shot once, hitting the victim in the arm.

Since the incident, the victim has been treated and released from a local hospital. Marshall turned himself over to investigators Monday.

Police say they continue to review surveillance video to identify other individuals who may have pertinent information regarding the investigation.

