Suspect arrested in connection to Sept. shooting incident off S. Beltline in Columbia

Richland County Sheriff says 44-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a September 8, 2020 attempted murder.

Antoni Lawrence, 44, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the report, deputies were dispatched to the Shandon Crossing Apartments, 504 S. Beltline Blvd. in the Rosewood neighborhood. When the deputies arrived, they found a victim who had been shot in the lower body laying on his back near S Beltline Blvd.

Lawrence was arrested by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, without incident at Martin Luther King Park (2300 Greene St). He was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.