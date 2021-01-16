Suspect arrested in Finlay Park shooting incident

Abdue Castleberry has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened at Finlay Park.

Abdue Castleberry has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is accused of arguing with the victim before the shooting incident.

According to CPD, the victim is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital.

Castleberry was detained by officers near where the incident happened. He's housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

