Suspect arrested in Finlay Park shooting incident

Abdue Castleberry has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened at Finlay Park.

Abdue Castleberry has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is accused of arguing with the victim before the shooting incident. 

According to CPD, the victim is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital. 

Castleberry was detained by officers near where the incident happened. He's housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.