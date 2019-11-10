COLUMBIA, S.C. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in a shooting that injured a bystander in North Columbia last month.

Calvin Graham, 24, is charged with attempted murder in connection with the September 6 shooting on Lorick Avenue, according to investigators.

Police say a stray bullet injured a female bystander in the lower body. She was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

RELATED: Woman injured in North Columbia shooting, police say

Calvin Graham

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center