ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg teen outside a local fast-food restaurant.

Trequan Stokes, 18, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder connected to the February 24 killing of 17-year-old Raquan Middleton.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cookout on John C. Calhoun Drive. Orangeburg Public Safety Chief Mike Adams said a new conference Tuesday that a car with two people inside was parked there that night. Another car, a Mercedes, then pulled up with four other people inside. Two people in the Mercedes walked over to the other car, and shortly afterward, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Middleton was hit by one of the bullets, and got into the Mercedes, which then sped off. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he died. A 15-year-old was also hit by gunfire, but survived.

Officers say they were able to use surveillance video from the intersection to see what led up to the shooting, and ultimately made the arrest in the case.

In the last week, though, Adams said people began sharing what he called "misinformation" on social media, and the story kept building. Eventually, the fear of more violence led some people to pull their students out of school Adams said some schools were almost 50 percent absent last week.

Deputies posted additional officers. "Last week the two safest places in the city were at those schools," Adams said.

He said there's been an increase of "beefs" going on between young people, with people targeting each other, including shooting up homes.

"I'm here to tell you we're going to put an end to it," Adams said. "We will leave no stone unturned."

Adams said, though, he needs the community's help.

"If you know something, you need to tell someone. If you see something, you need to say something. The stakes are much to high for people to sit back and not say anything."

But the chief said ultimately, parents must make sure they know where their teens are at all times, and the teens who are involved in crimes have consider their actions.

"How do you want to live your life?" Adams said. "Do you want to be a productive member of society, do you want to get out here and live and love and enjoy the fruits of our liberty, or do you want to go down that road where you've got a gun stuck in your waistband? That's a very iffy proposition."