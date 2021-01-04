Suspect charged with murder in killing of 80-year-old SC woman

Mary Ann Elvington had been reported missing. Her remains were found Monday night.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of an 80-year-old South Carolina woman who'd earlier been reported as missing.

Marion County deputies announced Wednesday night they arrested 29-year-old Dominique Davonah Brand, of Marion, on a charge of kidnapping and murder in the death of Mary Ann Elvington.

Brand is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers say around 6:45 p.m. Monday they recovered the remains of Elvington in the Zion Community of Marion County. Multiple media outlets report Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson as saying the discovery was made near Zion Grocery.

Richardson has not yet said how the woman may have died. Elvington had been reported missing a day earlier. Police say her 2012 Buick LaCross was found about 10 miles away.

Officers haven't said if they know the motive in the crime.

Brand will have an arraignment before a Marion County Magistrate on Thursday, April 1, 2021.