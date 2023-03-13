Last July a man was found dead near woods in West Columbia. A suspect is now arrested

They accuse Way of killing Michael Crolley last summer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a man from last summer.

Officers said Monday that 40-year-old Charles Edward Way of Lexington had been taken into custody on a charge of murder. They accuse Way of killing Michael Crolley last summer.

Police say on July 3, 2022 they responded to the 2600 block of Augusta Road where Crolley, who was from Lexington, had been found dead near the woodline. That area is just off Interstate 26 at the Highway 1 exit.

Officers say they determined Crolley, 62, was a homicide victim. The coroner said last summer that he'd suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

Police have not yet said if they believe there was a motive in the killing or what led them to Way.