Suspect arrested in shooting that occurred outside Harbison Boulevard restaurant

The victim suffered an injury police say was not life-threatening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in the shooting that unfolded outside a restaurant on Harbison Boulevard on Friday.

According to Columbia Police, Brandon Benjamin has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred outside the Olive Garden restaurant at 274 Harbison Blvd. around 6 p.m. that night.

According to police, Benjamin is accused of shooting a female acquaintance's male friend in the arm. Police interviewed witnesses and collected ballistic evidence from the scene before eventually arresting Benjamin and announcing his arrest on Monday night.