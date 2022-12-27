Suspect arrested in shooting that occurred outside Harbison Boulevard restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in the shooting that unfolded outside a restaurant on Harbison Boulevard on Friday.
According to Columbia Police, Brandon Benjamin has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred outside the Olive Garden restaurant at 274 Harbison Blvd. around 6 p.m. that night.
According to police, Benjamin is accused of shooting a female acquaintance's male friend in the arm. Police interviewed witnesses and collected ballistic evidence from the scene before eventually arresting Benjamin and announcing his arrest on Monday night.
Police said the victim in the case suffered an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening, adding that a tourniquet was applied even before emergency medical services arrived on the scene.