ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two women on the campus of South Carolina State University.

The university announced Monday that 22-year-old Joshua Collier has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm. The charges could carry a sentence of up to 40 years.

Last Friday, the school said a group of people got into a fight off-campus. Around 1:47 a.m, those people came onto Orangeburg college's campus and began shooting.

Two women who were walking on campus were hit by gunfire. One of the two was a student at South Carolina State University while the other attends nearby Claflin University. The SC State student was wounded in the leg. Both of the victim's injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The SC State student was released from the hospital hours after the shooting, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is continuing, and the campus police is following leads and interviewing the victims in efforts to identify a person believed to be a second suspect in connection with the shooting.

Collier is now being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.