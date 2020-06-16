Suspect barricaded in Eastover home after attempted traffic stop, deputies say

Deputies say they believe the suspect is armed and are attempting to negotiate his surrender.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A suspect has barricaded himself in an Eastover home after an attempted traffic stop, according to Richland County deputies.

Around 1:20 p.m., a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle reported as stolen. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle took off, with the deputy giving chase.

After a short pursuit, deputies say the suspect ditched his vehicle and ran into an acquaintance’s home on Sandhill Estates Road, where he barricaded himself.

Deputies say they believe the suspect is armed and are attempting to negotiate his surrender.

It is unknown at this time if anyone else is in the home.