Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say

Police said they also found a BB gun in the ceiling where Aaron King had been hiding since being approached by an officer.

MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say.

According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.

However, Briley said that when the officer went to make contact, the suspect went to a bathroom outside of the convenience store and locked himself inside.

Because of past behavior involving the suspect, police were concerned he may have been armed and backed away from the door while attempting to call him out.

When that didn't work, police called in the Clarendon County Special Response Team and a negotiator. During the incident, the main and side entrance roads to the nearby Walmart were shut down - though all other stores remained open.

With attempts to get the suspect to leave the store still unsuccessful, Lt. Briley said the team got a key and soon used a gas canister in an attempt to flush him out. This was also unsuccessful forcing officers to go into the bathroom when the gas had dissipated.

They soon found the suspect, identified as Aaron King, who had gained access to the ceiling by removing tiles. He was taken into custody a short time later. Officers said they also found a BB gun.