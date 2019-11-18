PELION, S.C. — The Pelion Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who is wanted for breaking into Hawthorne Pharmacy.

It happened at around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the pharmacy on Edmund Highway.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect wearing a black beanie, glasses, a dark grey sweatshirt and jeans. Police say the suspect is thought to be 35-45 years old and is a little over 6' tall.

Pelion Police Department On 11/17/2019 at 1201am a break in occurred at Hawthorne Pharmacy (8... 073 Edmund Hwy). The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35-45 years old, 6'00-6'02, and 190-210lbs. He was wearing a black beanie cap, glasses, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

The suspect was also seen driving a newer-model minivan away from the scene. If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, call Crimestoppers and 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Pelion Police Dept.

