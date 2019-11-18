PELION, S.C. — The Pelion Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who is wanted for breaking into Hawthorne Pharmacy.
It happened at around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the pharmacy on Edmund Highway.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect wearing a black beanie, glasses, a dark grey sweatshirt and jeans. Police say the suspect is thought to be 35-45 years old and is a little over 6' tall.
The suspect was also seen driving a newer-model minivan away from the scene. If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, call Crimestoppers and 1-888-CRIME-SC.
