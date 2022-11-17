Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams is facing several charges.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that, on Nov. 8, Williams followed the victim to his home on River Club Road and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint. A co-defendant of Williams then attempted to get away but crashed into the victim's property, the sheriff added.

The two ultimately got in and left the scene but were seen again later in the day. That led to a chase that ended with Williams and the co-defendant getting away - at least for a time.

“Williams and the co-defendant were arrested in North Charleston on unrelated charges last Thursday,” Koon said. “Arresting officers found evidence connecting Williams to the River Club Road incident in his possession.”

The sheriff said the case is still open and investigators are asking for tips from the public that may help the case and lead to more charges and possibly additional arrests.