Suspect charged in fatal shooting in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have charged a suspect with murder in this week's fatal shooting in downtown Columbia.

Officers announced Thursday they'd arrested 29-year-old Johnny Darby III and booked him on a count of murder as well as possession of a stolen handgun.

Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Assembly Street. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said his officers responded to the scene within one minute. The victim, identified as Leonard Colvin, 42, of Columbia, was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police had said from the beginning they did not believe there was a danger to the public. Officers did briefly detain a man at the scene shortly after the shooting but he was just questioned by authorities.