15-year-old charged with killing Columbia mother

A teenager is charge with a shooting that left a 19-year-old mother dead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teenage boy is now charged in the February shooting death of a Columbia mother.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday said the 15-year-old has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder. Officers say he turned himself over to deputies earlier in the day. His name is not being released due to South Carolina law involving minors charged with crimes.

Officers believe the teen shot 19-year-old Raeneshia Nixon back on February 4 in northern Richland County. According to the incident report, the vehicle was driving down Westbridge Road when the suspect fired at the drivers side window of the vehicle, striking Nixon. She attempted to drive away but lost control on Charleswood Drive, according to the report. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Nixon's infant daughter, as well as an 8-year-old and a 16-year-old, were also in the vehicle but were not seriously hurt.

Lott had said days after the crime that there was some type of criminal activity that led up to the shooting but did not elaborate. The 16-year-old who was in Nixon's car was later charged with obstruction because officers say he lied to investigators.

The 15-year-old will be taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.