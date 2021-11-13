Suspect charged with pointing rifle at SCDNR officer in Williamsburg County

No shots were fired throughout the confrontation.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A tense moment in Williamsburg County ended with an arrest on Saturday after a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources investigation led to an armed suspect pointing a weapon.

According to a spokesperson for the SCDNR, the call came in after 5 p.m. to the area of Seaboard Highway in Williamsburg County. That's where a DNR officer was investigating a report of someone trespassing to hunt.

During that investigation, however, a person the officer was attempting to speak to ended up pointing a rifle at him. The DNR officer then left the scene and called for backup from the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.

The person, who has not been publicly identified, was soon found and taken into custody on a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm. Later in the evening, the sheriff's office confirmed that it was requested as backup by a DNR officer but provided no additional details.

At this point, it's unclear if the person who was arrested and is now facing charges is also the suspect in the trespass to hunt complaint that preceded the situation.