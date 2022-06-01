Suspect in deadly Columbia stabbing arrested in North Carolina

Investigators say Andra Goodwin stabbed and killed another man after a second confrontation on Wilkes Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It began with an argument and was followed by a deadly second encounter. Now, weeks later, police say the suspect in a fatal stabbing is in custody at Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Columbia Police announced the arrest of Andra Goodwin on charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The department said that, on May 22, he got into an argument with another man, later identified as Anthony D. Suber, in the 100 block of Wilkes Road near Farrow Road. But it wasn't the first encounter between the two that turned deadly.

Police said Goodwin returned to the area and, in a second fight with the victim, ultimately stabbed him. Suber died at the scene. Weeks later, Goodwin was found by Columbia officers and the U.S. Marshals Service at a home in North Carolina.