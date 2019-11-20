COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a stolen vehicle with paper tags was involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Officers ran the VIN number of the stolen vehicle and imitated a pursuit around 4:10 p.m.

The chase started near 2000 Marshall street and ended at Brickyard Road and Lakeside Avenue where the suspect took off on foot. The Richland County Sheriff's Office assited with K-9 units on the scene.

No suspect has been apprehended at this time.

According to CPD, they believe it is one suspect but do not have a description at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.