RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Department is looking for a suspect who drove a victim to an ATM at gunpoint.

On July 29, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Richland County Sheriff Department deputies were dispatched to 421 Bush River Road, to the Wells Fargo Bank ATM near Dutch Square Mall.

The victim said she met a man named Eric at her residence, who demanded cash and forced her into a Black BMW SUV. The suspect drove her at gun point to the Wells Fargo ATM near Dutch Square Mall and used her bank card to withdraw $300.

After withdrawing the money, the suspect pushed the victim out of the car and left the scene.

If you have any information about this incident or you can identify the person in the photo, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.