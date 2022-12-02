Suspect escaping Richland County deputies charged in deadly wreck that followed

Deputies said the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle, killing that driver.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has charged a 25-year-old man in a deadly crash that deputies say happened as he was trying to escape them.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the crash happened around 8 a.m. after a deputy enforcing traffic laws in a school zone saw a driver speeding through the 1000 block of Zimalcrest Drive.

The sheriff's department said the deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Shylek Pringle, didn't pull over.

According to the department's preliminary findings, the driver continued to drive away a short distance and went into oncoming traffic in the area of Browning Road and Fairhaven Drive where he hit another vehicle, killing the other driver.

Pringle has since been charged with speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from driving under the influence (DUI).